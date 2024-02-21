Successfully mixing patterns comes down to the right blend of shape, positioning, color and size.

Here are some patterns and combinations to use in your home decor.

Herringbone

A herringbone pattern is a classic and elegant pattern. Layer in a variety of florals, stripes and a blend of small-scale herringbone, solid and organic patterned pillows.

Floral

A floral print is romantic and feminine. Pair with striped wallpaper, plaid and a combination of polka dot or small-scale floral patterns.

Animal print

Animal print makes a statement in any room. Floral, stripes, paisley and other animal prints complement a bold animal pattern.

Plaid

Plaid drapery makes a classic statement and is a juxtaposition to floral pillows, a striped rug and a toile armchair.