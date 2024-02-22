Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage Group located in Shelbyville, Tennessee, is the latest firm to join the lifestyle real estate brand. Founded in 2010, the company is headed by its six-person leadership team of Tennessee natives: Melissa Sterling, who serves as principal broker, Jeff Hicks, David Bradford, Jordan Cooper, Reed Emerson and Leigh Kelly, a silent partner. The company’s service area includes counties throughout Middle Tennessee, including Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford and Warren counties.

Growth is a key objective for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage Group. In addition to recruiting talent who can best use their new resources, the leadership team has plans to expand into nearby markets via strategic M&As.

“Buying a home is a moment that transcends any other typical transaction,” said Starling. “We understand that these events only happen a few times in a person’s life, and as such, we always make sure that we treat the buying and selling of a property as the monumental moment that it is. Our mission is to become our hometown’s premier real estate agency and help as many of our neighbors achieve this dream as possible, and we believe that integrating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate will play a key role in realizing that goal.”

“Lifestyle is core to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand, and to effectively serve niche markets, it requires an in-depth understanding of the local lifestyle, a quality that Melissa, Jordan, Jeff, David, Reed and Leigh embody,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Their strong local connections provide them not only valuable market knowledge but also a genuine passion for their work. Partnering with owners who strive to better their community is always exciting, and we can’t wait to help Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage Group continue to do so at an even more impactful level.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.