Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has announced its latest affiliation in Colorado’s Front Range, CENTURY 21 Prosperity.

Based in downtown Denver, the firm was founded in October of 2022 by the entrepreneurial duo of William Lawrence and Kelvin Caiati, according to a release. In only a year, the firm managed to close hundreds of transactions throughout the Denver metropolitan area while extending its sphere of influence into property management and development.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Prosperity, Lawrence, Caiati stated that their team will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching and innovative productivity platforms

Thanks to the new tools at their disposal, Lawrence and Caiati stated they specifically want to leverage the CENTURY 21 brand to pursue future recruitment and acquisition opportunities. In the next twelve months, they want to grow their company to 40 agents, before eventually expanding into additional offices across Colorado, Arizona, Texas and Florida.

“The CENTURY 21 brand is already the most recognized name in the industry*; however, we believe that we can help expand its presence even further, particularly in the West,” said Lawrence. “The brand’s name recognition will help us to open new doors in new places, while our skills and experience can help to establish deeper roots for the CENTURY 21 brand as a whole in untapped markets.”

“Our goal is to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for clients,” added Caiati. “Our office has intimate knowledge of the local real estate market, but more importantly, we also have strong relationships with lenders, inspectors and contractors. We strive to instill confidence in our clients that they’re always being pointed in the right direction, while we also provide them with genuine compassion throughout the process.”

“When it comes to markets in the West, Denver is one of the premier destinations,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “The region has some of the most diverse variety in properties for buyers and sellers to choose from, while the city itself continues to grow year over year. There is no set of static guidelines for how to best serve this market, and that’s why it takes real entrepreneurial spirit to succeed here, as William and Kelvin can attest. Both of them have displayed an incredible ability to think on their feet and evolve alongside an ever-changing market, which is why we’re excited for them to represent the CENTURY 21 brand in such a key major metropolitan area.”

