The March issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at REW’s new and top of the line CRM: REW Deals. In addition, RISMedia speaks with Dave Liniger about his new book, top female industry leaders share their thoughts for International Women’s Day, and Nykia Wright sits down for an exclusive interview on the current and future state of the association.

On the Cover

A CRM and TM System to Measure True ROI (and Everything Else)

Real Estate Webmasters launches REW Deals, giving Zillow-owned Follow-Up Boss a run for its money

Imagine your CRM could tell you exactly which sources are providing the best return on investment, and which ones aren’t. Imagine a true measurement of each of your marketing channels that calculates the return on your marketing spend all the way through from the first dollar spent to how much revenue went to the brokerage and how much went to the agent. That’s the vision that Real Estate Webmasters (REW) CEO Morgan Carey challenged his team with as they embarked on their journey to build the world’s best integrated real estate CRM. With the launch of REW Deals, the latest addition to the REW CRM, Carey and his team have set out to provide brokerage leaders with a plethora of life-changing features. In this month’s cover story, Carey explains how leveraging creative marketing, lead generation and future-focused CRM software like REW Deals will set brokerages up to win.

Highlights

Building a Women-Centric Success Story

Dave Liniger shares the story of RE/MAX, and practical advice for entrepreneurs, in new book coming out this month.

Women in Real Estate: It’s Time to Be Fearless

In honor of International Women’s Day, some of the industry’s top female thought leaders share their best ideas for boosting female empowerment in our industry.

Nykia Wright Speaks Out

In this exclusive interview, NAR’s CEO weighs in on the current and future state of the association—and the industry.

Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!