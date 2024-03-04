Above, Dawn McKenna

Dawn McKenna had a taste for luxury before she hit her teens.

“I was brought up on Chicago’s South Side with very little means,” she said. “But my mother and loved to tour high-end open houses and prowl through exclusive antique shops—and I found early on that I had a decorator’s eye.”

It never occurred to her that she would use that talent to launch a real estate team. But the 21-agent Dawn McKenna Group, which closed $600 million in transactions last year and serves clients from Chicago to Florida, was born of her taste for design.

“I married young,” McKenna said, “and we bought a run-down house we could afford. I made it look like a little showplace and sold it for a profit, and then I did it again – and I began routinely flipping houses. When we finally bought the big house I wanted, I found myself craving a beautiful leather couch with a $23,000 price tag.”

The desire to own it drove her to get her real estate license and go to work for Coldwell Banker Realty, where she promptly earned the title of Rookie of the Year in 2003 and soon after was named to the brand’s elite 1% of agents nationwide.

Barbara Pronin: That was quite a reputation to live up to.

Dawn McKenna: Yes. And I took it seriously. With four kids under 10 at home, I hired an assistant who was as much a babysitter as an admin. She was amazing and she’s still a valued associate. But I was always focused on the luxury market, and I had a plan. We took out full-page newspaper ads when nobody else was doing that. We did impeccable staging and hosted elegant sip-and-see evening open houses that drew the right mix of agents and buyers. Sometimes we opened the door at five p.m. and the home was sold by seven.

BP: What was your next step?

DM: By then, I was an invited member of the Global Collective and a founding member of the International Luxury Alliance, and my client list soon included players from the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, and other highly placed people. They sometimes needed help in other markets, and I knew I needed to have global reach. So, in 2016, I began to assemble a team of star agents in other areas, along with in-house marketing and photo experts and a social media team. I believed I had developed the right recipe, so to speak, and I thought it could be replicated in other markets.

BP: What was your strategy for that?

DM: I chose local experts in destination markets and began building our DMG brand, expanding from Chicago’s North Shore to the prestige area of Naples, Florida and wherever else our clients wanted to own property. At this point, we are serving second home markets in Michigan, Indiana, and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

BP: What does your team look like now?

DM: We have 21 sales agents, each of whom produces $30 to $40 million annually, as well as a chief of staff, an operations director, and directors of marketing, sales, and social media strategies – and each director has their own assistant. We have also become Chicago’s leading rental team.

BP: How do you manage a team that size?

DM: For the most part, our directors manage their own regions. I check in with them, sometimes daily, and everyone knows my door is always open. We hire only the most competent and dedicated agents. Unmatched service is still, and always will be, the hallmark of DMG. We make it our business to know what people want, where they want it, and what they will pay – and then make it happen.

BP: What’s your recruiting strategy?

DM: Truthfully, I’ve never really had to recruit. As our name and prestige grew in each market, the agents came to us. My choice was always experienced local people with a passion for discipline and education…people who understand what a champion looks like. At the same time, I’ve tried to grow my team like a family – all invested in the same values. I’m proud to say we have almost no turnover. I like to think that’s the reason. We also support more than 50 charitable organizations throughout the regions we serve.

BP: What advice do you have for leaders who want to build a mega-team?

DM: I think you can grow as big as you want to be if you have your goals firmly in mind, remain certain your agents are the local experts, and develop a trusted infrastructure. I know I can’t take my foot off the gas. It’s my passion that inspires others. At the same time, I treasure my family time and philanthropies. My life is much more than my work.

For more information, visit dawnmckennagroup.com.

McKenna Team Listing



660 21st Ave S in Aqualane Shores in Naples, Florida



$16,995,000







Property description

Experience this ultra-custom, ultra-luxurious home located in Aqualane Shores, one of Naples’ most prestigious neighborhoods. Every detail has been envisioned and perfected by architect John Kukk and nationally renowned interior design firm Amy Storm & Company, and carefully constructed by Refined Builders.

It is situated on a prime lot with southern exposure. No expense has been spared in crafting this coastal-inspired modern home, which features natural materials, layered neutrals and harmonious finishes, as well as thoughtful space planning.

The heart of the home lies in the custom-designed kitchen, bar and great room, showcasing hand-selected finishes, such as Aella Marble countertops and backsplash, La Cornue stove, top-of-the-line appliances and tasteful lighting.

There are five generously sized bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms positioned on two levels, with an elevator ensuring easy access. Step outside and bask in the Florida sunshine. Welcome and entertain guests on the beautiful lanai with outdoor kitchen and plaster-clad fireplace. Relax by the pool and spa and enjoy the canal view, while surrounded by lush greenery. There is also direct access to the Gulf.