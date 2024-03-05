Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has been recognized for the 13th year in a row as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies. The list is presented by Ethisphere, a company designed to set standards for ethical business practices.

The list, which Ethisphere stated was compiled via data from extensive questionnaires, features 136 honorees spanning 20 countries and 44 industries, but Anywhere is the only residential real estate company included on the list.

“I am incredibly proud that for 13 years in a row Anywhere has been designated one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere chief executive officer and president. “This continued recognition is a testament to our deep and ongoing commitment to operating with integrity, one of the most important ways Anywhere leads the real estate industry as we advance our mission to empower everyone’s next move.”

“Anywhere being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the thirteenth year is a truly distinct honor made possible because of our employees’ dedication to ethical and fair business practices as we shape the future of real estate for all,” said Shacara Delgado, Anywhere chief ethics and compliance officer. “We’re proud to uphold these high standards of excellence, which allow our employees to trust each other as well as the people they serve, and we hope we can inspire others to do the same.”

In discussing its ethical approach to business, Anywhere cites internal governance measures, partnerships with real estate associations to foster inclusion, and more. (Details are also included in the 2023 Anywhere CSR Report.)

For the full list of honorees, click here. For more information, visit https://anywhere.re/.