ERA Real Estate announced ERA top producer awards for 2023. The awards feature the No. 1 ranked affiliated company, sales associate team, broker team and individual broker and agent at a national level in both number of transactions and total sales volume.

The 2023 top producer award winners are as follows:

Top ranked company in units and sales volume: HUNT Real Estate ERA and ERA Key Realty Services in Williamsville, New York and Whitinsville, Mass.

Top sales associate in units: Stephannie Wilson of Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered in New Albany, Indiana

Top sales associate in sales volume: Jennifer Davis of ERA Realty Center in Cedar City, Utah

Top sales associate team in units: Hillery Home Team of HUNT Real Estate ERA in Orchard Park, New York

Top sales associate team in sales volume: Cox Team of ERA Brokers Consolidated in Saint George, Utah

Top broker in units: Quincy Smith of ERA Matt Fischer Realtor in Yuma, Arizona

Top broker in sales volume: Steve Cook of ERA Steve Cook & Co. Realtors in Pottsboro, Texas

Top broker team in units and sales volume: Amanda & Kyla Team of ERA All In One Realty in Albany, Georgia

“Congratulations to the ERA-affiliated broker/owners and agents for their well-deserved success in 2023,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA. “Your 2023 top producer honors showcase your dedication and passion for serving your clients, communities and the industry. We are excited to continue to help empower real estate entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level and carve out a path forward to a successful future.”

In addition to the No. 1 production honors for 2023, ERA also named the affiliated top 10 companies in units and volume, top 10 sales associate teams in units and volume, top 10 broker teams in units and volume, and top 10 brokers and agents in units and volume. Click here for the full list.

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.