United Real Estate has announced that Premiere Plus Realty (PPR), the Naples-based, No. 2 market share leader in Southwest Florida, has joined its family of companies. Premiere Plus Realty and its 1,500 agents will continue operations under the same name and leadership. With this affiliation, PPR greatly expands its tools and service offerings for agents and their clients.

According to the company, the decision to join was driven by shared values and guiding principles, a common vision of growth, collaboration and a servant-leadership approach to business. Both PPR and United are fiercely committed to putting clients and agents first and have instilled the attributes of being humble, hungry and smart throughout their operations, they stated. The move provides a roadmap for PPR to achieve its goals of becoming the most successful brokerage in Florida and among the top 25 in the United States. According to RISMedia’s 2023 Power Broker Report, PPR produced over $3.34 billion in annual sales volume and 4,671 transaction sides in 2022. It ranked No. 152 in the U.S. by sales volume in the Power Broker Report, based on 2022 sales data.

“It became evident that if we wanted to take our company to the next level, we needed a strong, collaborative partner. We are most excited about United leadership’s dedication to staff, agents and families and their focus on helping us achieve our goals,” stated Premiere Plus Realty Owner Eric Gallus. “Their resources, including Learning Academy, Financial Wellness, United Referral Network and United Real Estate Group Healthcare are unique in our market and further differentiate us from competing brokerages. We are the ideal place to run a real estate team or business. We make it as cost-effective and efficient as possible with the strongest support.”

“United is making us better versions of ourselves. We are leveraging their national scale, tools and services to hit our growth goals. By combining our resources, we far outmatch what our competitors can offer. We are empowering agents, boutique brokerages and teams to compete with traditional firms and better serve their clients. They will have everything they need, yet pay much less to operate their business with us. United has increased our value,” commented Premiere Plus Realty President Jillian Young.

PPR strengthens United’s presence to nearly 5,000 real estate professionals across the state of Florida and over 23,000 real estate professionals in the U.S., the company stated. The move also expands United’s Specialty Properties Group portfolio, a collection of websites featuring luxury properties, golf properties, gated communities, waterfront properties and condominium property types at Lifestyle.UnitedRealEstate.com.

“We are in the business of helping others. Helping agents grow their business and realize their full potential. Helping buyers and sellers “Find their Freedom” ™ with a timely, market-value real estate transaction. Helping our communities and the people that live there thrive. The alignment of values and guiding principles between Premiere Plus and United, their intense commitment to the community they serve, their agents and customers and the razor-sharp thinking that they are already bringing to our national network is why we are excited about Premiere choosing to affiliate with United,” noted United Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy.

“Over 20 years ago, Premiere Plus Realty was founded with the sole purpose of putting agents and clients above themselves. That simple pledge made them one of the most successful brokerages in America. Now, Eric, Jillian and their staff carry that mission forward by joining our national network to expand tools and service offerings for their agents and the clients they serve,” stated United President Rick Haase. “The talent, knowledge and people-centric comportment they bring to our organization will improve us and our competitiveness and make us a better company.”

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestate.com/.