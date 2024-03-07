Before you buy furniture for your home, it’s important to consider your family and your lifestyle.

Here are some tips for ensuring your furniture stays clean and in good condition…

Choose a material that’s stain resistant and easy to clean.

Cover furniture with a cover, blankets or throws so a spill won’t damage the fabric.

Apply an upholstery protector that’s appropriate for the material on your furniture.

If something gets spilled on the furniture, clean it up immediately. Use a stain remover that’s appropriate for that type of upholstery.