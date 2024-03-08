Above, from left, DeAnn Golden, Stacey Johnson-Cosby, Jackie Louh and Laura O’Connor

In honor of Women’s History Month, we asked a few of our 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers to reflect on their leadership journey by answering this question:

“You’ve impressively risen through the ranks in the real estate industry. What most contributed to your ability to achieve a leadership position?”

Here’s what these accomplished female leaders had to say:

INFLUENCERS

DeAnn Golden

President and CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

“With 30 years of dedicated experience in the real estate industry, my leadership journey has been shaped by a diverse background. My commitment to continuous learning and mentorship, and a genuine passion for helping others succeed, have been pivotal in my growth. Now serving as president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, my leadership journey has been further enriched by the unwavering support of our sales associates and teams, executive team, managers and support staff.”

CRUSADERS

Stacey Johnson-Cosby

REALTOR®

ReeceNichols REALTORS®, a Berkshire Hathaway Company

“There’s a somewhat recent and new-to-us phenomenon called ‘tenant protection laws’ that not only nibble away at private property rights, but are upending them in such a way that some Americans cannot control their very own properties. My urgent goal is to stop it at every level of government through my leadership role with NAR. It will give me a voice and help me empower my peers to do the same with the REALTOR® Toolkit we’re building to help them address these harmful policies in their markets.”

ACHIEVERS

Jackie Louh

COO

Lamacchia Realty

“I was fortunate to join a brokerage run by someone who leads by example and strongly believes in being the best version of yourself. From the beginning of my career here as a receptionist to where I am today, Anthony was and is a constant source of guidance and leadership. When you’re truly passionate about something, you work hard to make sure things are happening as they should, and your people are taken care of. Those are two of my main focuses every day.”

CRUSADERS

Laura O’Connor

President and COO

JPAR’s Affiliated Network

“First, I’m fortunate to have been exposed to a tremendous network of individuals from across a wide range of backgrounds and states. Having a diverse set of perspectives and experiences to draw from has helped me better identify opportunities to provide value. Second, I was blessed with an insatiable curiosity. I’ve been told that I’m more willing than most to question my preconceived ideas and explore a wide range of ways to address challenges or pursue opportunities. Finally, I was coached early in my career to listen first before taking action and to never burn bridges. Patience is something I work on each and every day. Leading with listening and caring about the person and their ‘why’ has helped me build deep, meaningful relationships.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2024-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s Newsmakers.