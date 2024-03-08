Above, Amy Hullet

Century 21 Real Estate has announced that REALTOR® Amy Hullet of CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty in Bismark, North Dakota has been inducted into the CENTURY 21® Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame (IHOF). Hullet was recognized for her dedication to the advancement of real estate professionals and commitment to giving back to the community. The announcement was made at the company’s One21® Experience Global Conference in Las Vegas last week

According to a release, the CENTURY 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame is presented to the most elite independent sales professionals in the CENTURY 21 System. To be considered, sales associates must be affiliated with the CENTURY 21 System a minimum of 10 years, with eight years at CENTURION® level production*, including the current year.

“Amy is a prime example of not just a relentless real estate professional but also a selfless individual who is committed to serving others,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “From going above and beyond in helping her clients achieve the dream of homeownership to dedicating her time and efforts to better the lives of friends and neighbors, she is an inspiration to all those around her. We are so proud to have Amy as part of the CENTURY 21 brand and are thrilled to welcome her into this group of elite individuals. We look forward to the continued success that lies ahead for her.”

A CENTURY 21 System member for nearly 20 years, Hullet has been named a CENTURION producer since 2017 and a CENTURY 21 President’s Award winner since 2019, the company noted. Her commitment to elevating the real estate profession throughout the state of North Dakota is demonstrated by her involvement with her local and state REALTORS® associations, culminating in her recognition as REALTOR of the Year for the Bismarck Mandan Board of REALTORS in 2013 and North Dakota Board of REALTORS in 2016, the release noted. Her involvement with both her local Chamber Economic Forum and the National Association of REALTORS® has positioned her as a leader in both business and the real estate industry, the company stated.

“Amy Hullet exemplifies excellence in every aspect of her work,” shares Tricia Schlosser, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty. “Her unwavering dedication, outstanding service to others, and tireless efforts make her truly deserving of the CENTURY 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame award. She has not only achieved remarkable success but has also inspired those around her. Our entire team is so proud of her outstanding contributions and well-deserved recognition.”

