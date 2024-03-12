Anywhere Real Estate Inc. announced the appointment of Eric Jacobs—the regional president of Select Brands for Anywhere Integrated Services—to the Corporate Board of Governors of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). Jacobs joins Anywhere colleague and CENTURY 21 President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Miedler, who has served on the NAHREP Board since 2019.

A lawyer and real estate broker, Anywhere stated that Jacobs has led operations and sales development for three prominent Anywhere Integrated Services title companies—Clear Title Group in Florida, Burnet Title in Illinois and ProNational Title Agency in New York—for the past five years. Since 2022, he has been a member of NAHREP, supporting the organization’s mission to advance sustainable Hispanic homeownership.

“I am incredibly honored to serve alongside Mike Miedler and the many other Anywhere leaders who proudly partner with NAHREP,” said Jacobs. “As a Latino real estate professional myself, I see the opportunities we have to help underserved communities gain better access to the American dream of homeownership, and all that comes with it.”

The Anywhere family of brands champions several initiatives that bring awareness and energy to the Fair Housing movement, the company stated. In particular, the Agents of Change Program provides a forum for local Anywhere companies to engage with, celebrate, and attract diverse agents, and the Anywhere Inclusive Ownership Program supports the growth and productivity of entrepreneurs from diverse populations. Notably, for three consecutive years, Anywhere-affiliated agents have comprised at least 20% of the NAHREP Top Latino Agents list. Through diverse programming, agent representation, and organizational affiliations, Anywhere continues to empower everyone’s next move.

For more information, visit https://anywhere.re/.