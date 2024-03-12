Motto Mortgage has announced the company has established a new office in Tampa, Florida. Motto Mortgage Mountaintop Partners is now open and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State, a released stated.

“Motto Mortgage Mountaintop Partners offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Tampa,” said company Founder Chuck DeLangis. “We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market.”

Rose Rios will serve as the senior mortgage loan originator for the office. Rios is a bilingual Spanish-speaking professional with over 25 years of mortgage experience, a released noted. She’s looking forward to helping her community on their journey to homeownership and making the home-buying process more accessible, especially for those clients who experience language barriers.

For more information, visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/.