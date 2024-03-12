Daily reading can improve your memory, analytical skills and ability to concentrate and solve problems. Reading can also broaden your vocabulary and make you a better writer.

Reading can help you manage stress and build empathy. It can reduce your risk of anxiety and depression.

Non-fiction books can help you learn new skills, solve problems, advance in your career and improve interpersonal relationships.

Learning from other people’s experiences can help you deal with challenges in your own life.

Reading with your kids or joining a book club can give you opportunities to bond with others.

Reading a book can help you sleep, but reading on an electronic device can make it harder to sleep.

Aim to make reading a daily habit, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Being consistent is key.