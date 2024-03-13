PropStream, a real estate lead generation platform, is set to attend the 2024 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings in Washington, D.C., from May 4-9.

With over 9,000 attendees, 50+ speakers, and 100+ exhibitors, NAR stated that the event is an opportunity for leaders in the real estate industry to help advance vital issues and facilitate change in their communities.

“Thousands of members assemble in Washington, D.C., to conduct the business of NAR—advocacy work that makes us the most respected voice in real estate, protecting property ownership and advancing commercial and residential markets through a series of forums, educational sessions and meetings with Capitol Hill representatives,” said NAR.

PropStream stated they will be featured in the event’s trade expo from May 6-7, at booth #224. The booth will have a team of representatives present to spread the word about real estate data’s role in consistent, targeted lead generation, as well as product demonstrations, free swag, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.propstream.com/.