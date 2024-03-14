Metallics are currently having a design moment, and this reflective material is being incorporated into everything from accessories to case goods. While brass has reigned supreme over the last decade, silver tones will become more prevalent looking forward. From cool chromes to warmer polished nickel, expect to see more metallics as you gather design inspiration for your upcoming home projects. Read on for insight into how to incorporate metallics in home design.

Gold vs. Silver

Warmer shades of brass and cooler silver hues are frequently used in many home designs. While brass has been the go-to selection for many homeowners, silver may become the anchor metal of choice in many design schemes looking forward. However, metallics in timeless finishes, such as antique brass and polished nickel, are timeless and versatile selections that will always be in style.

Mixing Metals

Mixed metals allow you to have the best of both worlds. Mixing metals may seem confusing, but here are a few guidelines to help the metals appear intentional and cohesive.

Select Two Metals: Selecting one prominent metal as your main finish creates an anchor. Then, choosing an accent metal can serve as the room’s focal point and add that special extra layer.

For example, you may select a polished nickel faucet, and drawer pulls in the kitchen with antique bronze pendants above your island to serve as your focal point.

Mix Warm and Cool Tones: Bringing cool tones, such as nickel or chrome, into a space with warm tones, such as brass and gold, creates a rich and layered look and pulls you out of a monochromatic rut. Warm and cool metal pairing suggestions include:

Polished nickel (cool) with brushed brass (warm)

Polished nickel (cool) with oil-rubbed bronze (warm)

Matte black (neutral) with chrome (cool) or brass (warm)

Vary the Texture: Bringing in metals in varying textures will take the space to the next level. Textures can make a subtle yet powerful visual difference and add an interest that smooth metals won’t achieve. For example, incorporating hammered or beaded metal accents will create a rich and luxe visual atmosphere.

How to Incorporate Metallics:

Tables and Accent Tables

Dining or eat-in kitchen tables with metallic bases are a stunning way to make a strong statement. Examples include a tulip dining table with a metallic base. Round brass accent tables, martini tables, or marble-topped tables with metallic legs in the living spaces are additional ways to incorporate metallic tables.

Metallic Mirrors

Metallic mirrors will bring an extra glow to a room. Mirrors are excellent for helping the natural light bounce around a space more, and the metallic accents can bring an extra shimmer to the room.

Seating

Metallic bar stools or counter stools can become a statement piece in a kitchen. Bringing in metallic stools can bring extra glam to your kitchen, and you can add a plush cushion to help soften the seat.

Accessories

Metallic bowls, trays, serving ware, lamps, canisters, decorative boxes and more are all ways to subtly incorporate metallic accents. These smaller pieces can help your home feel on-trend without a complete design overhaul.

Incorporating this glossy material throughout your home will help your home sparkle from the inside out.