The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) continued to decrease this week, from last week’s average of 6.66% to an average of 6.74% this week, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) from Freddie Mac released Thursday.

This week’s numbers:

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.74%, down from last week when it averaged 6.88%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.6%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.16%, down from last week when it averaged 6.22%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.9%.

The takeaways:

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased again this week, with declines totaling almost a quarter of a percent in two weeks’ time,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Despite the recent dip, mortgage rates remain high as the market contends with the pressure of sticky inflation. In this environment, there is a good possibility that rates will stay higher for a longer period of time.”