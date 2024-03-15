Consider incorporating these tips into your regular schedule to achieve a vacation state of mind at home.
Be Intentional With Food Choices
Whether it’s fresh fruit, grilled fish or perfectly sauteed vegetables, mealtime can recall vacation memories.
Set an Evening Cocktail Hour
Have a pre-dinner cocktail hour where you catch up with your family and prepare your meal.
Get Outside Every Day
Whether it’s a 30-minute walk or an outdoor workout, the sunshine and fresh air can mimic vacation-like vibes
Make Time for Leisure Activities
Whether it’s reading every day, completing your favorite workout, golfing or playing tennis, incorporate this level of leisure into your daily life.
Turn Off Your Electronics
Whether you’re with friends and family or enjoying some me-time, this electronic break can help you reset.
Print Your Photos
Avoid letting your vacation photos stay on your phone. Try making physical photo albums for your vacations or print your favorite pictures to frame.
Ease Back Into Work
Returning to work can be one of the most challenging parts of returning from vacation. Taking control of your schedule can help you feel calmer and more organized when you return.