Consider incorporating these tips into your regular schedule to achieve a vacation state of mind at home.

Be Intentional With Food Choices

Whether it’s fresh fruit, grilled fish or perfectly sauteed vegetables, mealtime can recall vacation memories.

Set an Evening Cocktail Hour

Have a pre-dinner cocktail hour where you catch up with your family and prepare your meal.

Get Outside Every Day

Whether it’s a 30-minute walk or an outdoor workout, the sunshine and fresh air can mimic vacation-like vibes

Make Time for Leisure Activities

Whether it’s reading every day, completing your favorite workout, golfing or playing tennis, incorporate this level of leisure into your daily life.

Turn Off Your Electronics

Whether you’re with friends and family or enjoying some me-time, this electronic break can help you reset.

Print Your Photos

Avoid letting your vacation photos stay on your phone. Try making physical photo albums for your vacations or print your favorite pictures to frame.

Ease Back Into Work

Returning to work can be one of the most challenging parts of returning from vacation. Taking control of your schedule can help you feel calmer and more organized when you return.