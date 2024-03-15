When you look for a new home, the number of bedrooms will be one of the most important factors you’ll consider. Over the years, buyers have increasingly been drawn to houses with three, four or even more bedrooms.

Although it might be considered normal and desirable to have several bedrooms, it might not be necessary. A smaller house might suit your family’s needs just fine – and save you money.

Sharing a Bedroom Has Its Advantages

Children don’t necessarily need to have their own bedrooms. In fact, sharing a room can help siblings bond and learn valuable life skills, such as sharing, respecting other people’s privacy and compromising.

If you have kids of different genders, you’ll want at least two bedrooms for them, plus a bedroom for you. It might not make sense to have siblings of the same gender share a room if there’s a significant age difference. If you have children of the same gender who are close in age, however, consider the potential benefits of having them share a bedroom.

Your Future Family Might Not Need Another Bedroom

You might be thinking about buying a home with one or more extra bedrooms because you expect your family to grow in the years ahead. If you’re reasonably certain that you’ll have more kids or that an elderly parent will move in with you, then having an extra bedroom available will make the transition easier when the time comes. If things don’t turn out that way, you can wind up with a bedroom that goes unused. Having that extra square footage means you’ll have to manage a larger mortgage payment and property tax bill. You’ll also have an additional room to clean.

You Might Not Need a Guest Bedroom

People often buy a house with an extra bedroom so guests will have a comfortable place to sleep, as well as privacy. That can make sense, provided that the guest bedroom gets used. If you seldom have family or friends stay overnight, purchasing a home with an extra bedroom won’t make financial sense.

You might have the opposite problem. If relatives and friends know that you have a guest bedroom, they might visit frequently or stay longer than you would like. You might come to regret buying a house with an extra bedroom. If you don’t have a guest room available, people might visit less often or stay at a hotel instead.

Focus on What You Need, Not What Other People Think

Homebuyers often make decisions that aren’t in their best interest because of other people’s expectations and opinions. Buying a house is a major financial investment. Spending more than you should for bedrooms you don’t need will create unnecessary stress. Figure out what’s right for your family and look for a house that will work for you.