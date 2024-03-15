Heating and cooling bills don’t have to strain your budget. Some simple, inexpensive changes can increase your home’s energy efficiency and save you money every month.

Insulate the Attic

The attic is a common source of air leakage. Insulating the attic is an easy DIY project that can help your house retain warm air in the winter and stay cool in the summer. Look for any areas that have damaged or missing insulation or that could benefit from additional insulation.

Seal Windows and Doors

Gaps and cracks around windows and doors can also lead to high utility bills. Even a small space or minor damage can allow air to pass through, which can make your home cold in the winter and hot in the summer and force your furnace and air conditioner to work harder than they should. Caulk and weather stripping can seal gaps and cracks. Both are inexpensive, widely available at home improvement stores and easy to install yourself.

Use Window Coverings

Covering the windows at certain times of the day can maintain a comfortable temperature and save you money. Blackout curtains can block out sunlight on summer days and help keep your house cool so you can run the AC less. Drapes can block out sunlight in the summer and help retain heat in the winter.

Have Your Furnace Inspected

A furnace that has a dirty filter or damaged components can’t operate as efficiently as it should. An inefficient furnace will have to work harder to maintain a comfortable temperature, which can drive up your heating bills. An HVAC professional can inspect your furnace, identify any problems and make necessary repairs. That can lead to an immediate and significant drop in your heating costs. The price of the service call will pale in comparison to the amount you’ll save in the long run.

Clear the Air Ducts

Heated or cooled air can’t reach the living areas if vents are blocked by furniture or if ducts are clogged with dirt, dust and pet dander. Blockages can waste energy and make your utility bills higher than they should be. Check the vents to make sure that nothing is blocking them. If your home’s air ducts are overdue for a cleaning, get in touch with a local contractor to schedule an appointment.

Lower the Temperature on Your Water Heater

Many homeowners have their water heater set for a higher temperature than it needs to. Lowering the setting to 120 degrees Fahrenheit will reduce your utility bills while still providing water that’s hot enough for showering and washing laundry and dishes.

Invest a Little to Save a Lot

Making your house more energy efficient doesn’t have to be expensive. Even if you’re on a tight budget, you can make low-cost upgrades and enjoy lower heating and cooling bills.