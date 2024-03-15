If you’re trying to buy a home in a low-inventory market, consider these tips to help you navigate a stressful homebuying experience.

Strategize With Your Broker

Your broker should be highly knowledgeable about the local market and should be able to put together a plan that is unique to your situation.

Put Your Best Offer Forward

Your first offer should be your best offer, and you won’t typically be able to negotiate much.

Avoid Homes at the Top of Your Budget

Homes will often sell over asking price, putting the house at a price you weren’t planning on paying.

Buy With Renovations in Mind

Buying a completely turnkey home isn’t wholly realistic in a low-inventory market.

Be Ready to Move

Low-inventory markets typically have a quick turnover and shorter contract lengths. This means that buyers need to be able to close and move quickly.