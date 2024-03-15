If you’re interested in building a custom home, you’ve probably given a lot of thought to the number of bedrooms and the interior layout. You might not have weighed the pros and cons of different roofing materials.

The roof plays a critical role in protecting your home and its contents, and it can be one of the top factors that influence your utility bills. Here are some things to consider when selecting a material for your roof.

Cost and Long-Term Value

When building or repairing a house, price is one of the primary factors that must be considered. If you’re building a home from scratch, you’ll have to weigh the upfront cost of the roof against its long-term value. Asphalt shingles are popular because they’re durable and affordable. Other materials, such as cedar shakes, metal and slate, cost more, but they can last much longer than asphalt.

Maintenance costs also vary from one material to another. For instance, asphalt shingles require minimal maintenance, while cedar requires significantly more. You might want to keep the cost of the roof down to keep your total home-building budget under control, or you might prefer to make a substantial investment now so you won’t have to worry about replacing the roof anytime soon. If you sell the house in the future, a roof that’s made with a long-lasting material can appeal to potential buyers.

Weather Conditions

Roofing materials differ in terms of how well they can stand up to various kinds of weather. The conditions in your area can influence your choice of roofing material. Metal roofing can handle extreme weather and fire. Slate also offers those advantages.

It costs more and lasts longer than metal. Cedar’s durability and beauty make it a popular roofing material, but wood shingles might not be a good choice for an area that’s prone to wildfires. If you’re building a house in an area that gets heavy snowfall in the winter, you’ll need a roof that can handle the weight.

Select the Roof That Fits Your Needs, Goals and Budget

Each roofing material has its advantages, but materials differ widely when it comes to cost and lifespan. To make a decision, you’ll have to think about what’s important to you and how much you can afford.

Your architect or general contractor can tell you more about the pros and cons of various roofing materials. A professional can give you advice on which would be most suitable for the weather in your area, discuss local building codes and tell you about any restrictions that might affect your decision.