With some minor adjustments and a few additions, you can create a spa-like retreat in no time.

Ensure Ample Storage and Organization

A clean, clutter-free bathroom reduces distraction and will help you relax and decompress.

Upgrade the Towels

Replace your existing towels with a uniform set of towels in a durable, natural material.

Be Selective With the Color Palette

In a bathroom where you’re trying to create calming, relaxing vibes, select neutral colors such as blues and greens.

Light a Candle

Selecting an energizing or calming scent will help you transition into the next part of your day.

Add Greenery

Greenery can breathe fresh life into your bathroom and will transform your ordinary bathroom into a more welcoming space.

Replace the Showerhead

Whether it has a massage spray, a rain showerhead or it’s handheld, a new showerhead can change your overall shower experience.