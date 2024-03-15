Many people don’t realize that there are gaps in their insurance coverage that put them at serious financial risk.

Every year, look at all your insurance policies and see if there are any gaps in coverage.

If you’ve made home improvements, you might need additional homeowners insurance coverage to rebuild your house if it gets destroyed.

If a visitor gets hurt at your home or a member of your family causes a car accident, your liability coverage can pay the bills.

Make sure your limits are high enough. If not, get additional coverage or take out an umbrella policy.

Review your health insurance policy. If the coverage you need is limited or expensive, research other options.

Make sure you have disability insurance to replace income if you can’t work and life insurance to protect your loved ones if you pass away.

If you need advice, consult a professional.