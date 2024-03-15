If you’re building or remodeling a home, you’ll have to decide whether to install the same flooring material throughout or use different materials in different rooms.

Using a single type of flooring can make a house with an open floor plan look more spacious.

If your home has separate rooms, it can make sense to incorporate different flooring materials.

Using one type of flooring can give your house a cohesive design. If you would prefer variety, choose two or more materials.

Flooring costs vary widely. Compare prices so you can stick to your budget.

Maintenance will be easier if every room has the same kind of flooring.

If all the flooring is the same height, people will be unlikely to trip when walking from room to room.

When you look for new flooring, make a decision based on your home’s design and your personal goals.