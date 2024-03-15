Stucco siding is a durable material made with cement, sand, and water. It can resist damage from wind, fire, and pests.

Stucco can be dyed during installation or painted later.

When a house’s foundation settles, stucco siding can crack. You’ll have to be diligent about inspections and repairs.

Maintaining your gutters and directing rainwater away from your house can keep the ground from shifting and reduce the risk of stucco cracking.

Since stucco is porous, it can absorb moisture. You’ll have to clean it to remove mold.

Stucco has limited insulating abilities. It’s a good choice for a region with warm weather.