The right furniture can help keep your children safe and keep messes to a minimum. If you have or plan to have kids, here are some tips on how to furnish your living room.

Focus on Safety

Young children are curious, eager to explore and often oblivious to the dangers around them. Take that into account when choosing furniture for your living room. Look for furniture with round corners. They’ll be less likely to cause injuries if a child trips and falls. Select furniture that sits low to the ground so your kids can easily get up and down without assistance. That will reduce the risk of falls.

Living room furniture that’s specifically designed for young children can keep them safe. Having their own furniture can also make your kids feel special. Young children like to climb. Anchor shelves and other large pieces of furniture to walls so they won’t fall down if a child climbs on them. Put things that a child might want, such as toys and books, on low shelves within easy reach so a child won’t be tempted to climb.

Prepare for Inevitable Messes

If you have young children, they’ll get food, beverages and dirt on your living room furniture. You won’t be able to avoid that, but you can select furniture that’s durable and easy to clean. Synthetic fabrics generally handle spills better than natural fibers. Dark colors and patterns make stains less noticeable.

Machine-washable slipcovers can protect your couch and chairs from spills. If slipcovers get damaged or worn out, or if you just want to do some redecorating, you’ll be able to buy new slipcovers for a fraction of what it would cost to replace the furniture.

Use Area Rugs

Area rugs can protect wood floors from stains and moisture damage. Placing rugs on top of carpet can shield the carpet from stains. Having an area rug cleaned is easier and less expensive than cleaning or repairing hardwood flooring or wall-to-wall carpet. Using area rugs can also make the living room safer for your children. If a child trips and falls, a rug can provide a cushion and reduce the risk of injury.

Buy Furniture With Built-in Storage

Your kids will probably use toys, books, crayons and markers in the living room. A coffee table or ottoman with built-in storage can keep your kids’ belongings easily accessible and keep your living room from devolving into chaos.

Select Living Room Furniture That’s Safe, Functional and Stylish

If you have young kids, be realistic and proactive when choosing furniture for your living room. Safety should be a top priority. You should also look for furniture that will be able to handle spills and help you keep the room organized.

Living room furniture that’s safe and practical can also be attractive. Incorporate bold colors, stylish patterns and unique designs to make your living room appealing to the entire family.