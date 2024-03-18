Selling a home is a significant decision involving many considerations. Among these, deciding whether to make improvements before listing the property is paramount.

This decision can dramatically influence not only the sale price but also the speed and smoothness of the transaction.

Understanding the pros and cons of home improvements before sale is essential for homeowners aiming to make the most informed, beneficial choices.

Real estate agents must know which home improvements and upgrades increase property values. Without this knowledge, an agent could give potential clients lousy advice.

From being a REALTOR® for the past three decades, I have learned that some improvements make a significant difference while others should be skipped. The determining factors are the return on investment and how much easier the upgrade will assist in selling the house.

This is the methodology I use to guide homeowners in the local real estate market. I know other real estate pros follow the same guidelines.

Let’s look at the upsides and downsides of making improvements before putting out the for-sale sign.

Pros of making improvements before selling

Increased property value

One of the most compelling reasons to upgrade your home before selling is the potential for increased property value. Knowing which improvements have the greatest impact is part of the home-selling process.

Strategic improvements, especially in high-impact areas like kitchens and bathrooms, can significantly enhance a home’s appeal and functionality, leading to a higher sale price.

For instance, modernizing an outdated kitchen with new appliances, countertops and cabinetry can make the home more attractive to buyers. An upgrade such as this could increase its market value far beyond the cost of the renovations.

Enhanced curb appeal

The exterior of your home is the first thing potential buyers see, making curb appeal critically important. Simple enhancements—such as a fresh coat of paint, landscaping improvements and updating exterior fixtures—can make a substantial difference.

A home that looks well-cared-for and inviting from the outside can capture the interest of more buyers, setting the stage for a successful sale.

According to The National Association of REALTORS® Remodeling Impact Report, most REALTORS® felt it mattered significantly in the selling process.

Seventy-nine percent of survey participants believed enhancing curb appeal is crucial for attracting potential buyers. Similarly, 94% of these real estate agents recommend enhancing curb appeal before selling a house.

Faster sale process

A move-in-ready home appeals to many buyers, including those seeking a hassle-free transition. Sellers can facilitate a quicker sale process by making necessary repairs and updates.

Homes requiring less work attract buyers eager to settle in without the added time, effort and expense of making significant changes. Most homebuyers want to avoid buying homes in as-is condition—otherwise known as a place with no pride of ownership.

In a competitive housing market, distinguishing your property from others is crucial. Homes that have been thoughtfully updated and maintained often have a competitive advantage.

These improvements can make your property the standout choice for buyers, particularly in areas where the market is saturated with listings.

Cons of making improvements before selling

High upfront costs

Despite the potential for a higher sale price, the upfront costs associated with home improvements can be significant. Major renovations require a substantial investment; sometimes, owners need more funds to do what they should.

This initial outlay can be a financial burden, primarily if the home’s sale is intended to fund the next purchase or other financial goals.

Risk of not recouping investments

There is always the risk that the cost of improvements will not be fully recouped in the sale price. Not all renovations offer a high return on investment. The local market conditions can affect the ultimate value of the improvements.

For example, luxury upgrades in a modest neighborhood might not attract enough premiums to justify the expense. An excellent local listing agent should be able to guide you in what’s best.

Personal taste vs. market demand

Home improvements guided by personal taste rather than market demand can sometimes hinder a sale. What one homeowner finds appealing might not resonate with the broader pool of potential buyers.

Considering current trends and buyer preferences when planning renovations is essential. Doing so ensures that improvements will appeal to the broadest audience possible.

Time and effort required

Renovating a home before sale is costly but also time-consuming and labor-intensive. Planning, executing and managing home improvements can significantly delay the listing process.

This could pose a problem for sellers on a tight timeline. It could affect the timing of the sale or the purchase of their next home.

Conclusion

Making improvements before selling a home is complex, requiring a careful assessment of the pros and cons.

While enhancements can increase property value, enhance curb appeal, speed up the sale process and offer a competitive edge, they also come with risks and considerations.

Upfront costs, the potential for not recouping investments, personal taste versus market demand and the required time and effort must be considered.

Homeowners must weigh these factors against their personal circumstances, market conditions and financial objectives. Making informed, strategic decisions regarding home improvements can lead to a more prosperous and satisfying sales experience.

An established real estate agent can be valuable to the analysis process.