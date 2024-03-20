Above, Cory Vasquez, left and Vinnie Tracey



Realty ONE Group International announced several high-level promotions Monday, including the promotion of Cory Vasquez, who will maintain her role as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer while moving into a co-president role alongside industry icon Vinnie Tracey. Tracey will work with Vasquez in a direct mentorship training role until his retirement later this year.



“Working alongside Vinnie Tracey in the next six to nine months as he transitions into a well-earned retirement is such a gift for me,” Vasquez told RISMedia. “I’ve worked with him for years and years, but to be able to work side-by-side with him will be amazing.”



Tracey joined Realty ONE Group as president in 2017 to oversee the brand’s expansion on an international level. Previously he had a nearly 40-year career as president of RE/MAX, where he oversaw all operations at RE/MAX International, having previously expanded headquarter company holdings as executive vice president of corporate development and executing all RE/MAX franchising operations as executive vice president of franchising.



Vasquez noted that she sees this next step in her career as an opportunity to learn, grow and build on her years of industry experience with Realty ONE Group. Her duties thus far have included “pulling together the business development side, the sales team and our marketing team” with Tracey, so she expects to have an effective transition.



CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group, Kuba Jewgieniew, also announced the promotion of four other women to senior roles, giving high praise to each—including Vasquez—saying in a press release, “These remarkable women have the talent, experience and the grit to drive our brand into a new era of growth and success. We’re so proud of these five and all the other legendary, progressive and strong women in our ONE Family who are running their businesses and crushing it in real estate!”



The additional promotions included industry veteran Kathy Baker, will lead ONE University’s coaching programs as Chief Coaching Officer. Sarah Johnson is also being promoted to vice president of Human Resources; Taylor Christensen is being promoted to vice president of Marketing and Business Partners, a key role in elevating the brand and its strategic partners. And to further the overall support Realty ONE Group provides its franchise owners and affiliates, Casey Grier is being promoted to Director of ONE Support.