Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has further shored up its presence in the Salt Lake City Metropolitan area with its latest affiliation of Wasatch Life Realty.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Wasatch Life Realty, the brokerage is located roughly 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City in Draper. The company is owned and operated by Utah native Brian Summers, who attained his real estate while studying at the University of Utah. Since first opening the brokerage in 2019, Summers has grown the office’s footprint throughout Wasatch Front and Back (names of local regions in the area) including parts of Salt Lake, Utah, Davis, Weber, Summit and Wasatch counties.

Summers says he plans to immediately put Century 21’s business resources (technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and an innovative productivity platform) to use immediately, first to optimize existing agent productivity and then fuel recruitment,

Summers’ ultimate goal, according to the company, is to use the CENTURY 21 infrastructure to support a new managing broker while he himself transitions into a new role as the company’s CEO.

“I’m in love with where I live and one of my greatest joys is helping others find a home where they can feel the same,” said Summers. “We have an extremely talented team of professionals with plenty of local expertise, but more importantly, we have an even better team of individuals who truly care about the people they help. Every client is a prospective neighbor and friend, and we’ll happily go above and beyond to provide them with the knowledge and confidence they need to make a decision as big as buying property.”

“Brian has done an excellent job at getting his company off the ground and into some of the most desirable markets in all of Utah,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “In areas as diverse as Salt Lake City and Wasatch Front and Back, it takes a keen understanding of knowing what people want and where they can find it in order to succeed. Brian and his team have already proven to be more than capable matchmakers in their existing service area and we’re incredibly excited to provide them with the tools they need to broaden their reach.”

