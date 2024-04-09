Forbes Global Properties is proud to welcome Tea Lane Associates to its prestigious ranks. Locally owned and operated, Tea Lane Associates will exclusively represent the brand throughout Martha’s Vineyard, one of the United States’ premier luxury markets for primary and secondary homes off the coast of Cape Cod.

Tea Lane Associates was founded in 1967 by business and life partners Eleanor D. Pearlson, one of the first women to join the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) during World War II, and Julia Green Sturges, an active philanthropist, feminist pioneer, and patron of music and art, according to a release. Now proudly owned and operated by Eleanor’s nieces, Abby Rabinovitz and Leslie Pearlson, their legacy and enduring reputation of spirit, service and integrity lives on today through the firm’s agents.

With widespread recognition for quality properties and a deep connection to Martha’s Vineyard, Tea Lane Associates stated they maintain the highest standards of professional practice while honoring and preserving the Vineyard’s unparalleled atmosphere and environment.

“Forbes Global Properties was founded to champion and bolster the success of independent real estate firms like Tea Lane Associates who are leaders within their market,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Martha’s Vineyard has long been a revered destination for those looking to decompress and reconnect with family and friends amongst natural beauty while enjoying a truly special way of life. We are so proud to welcome a company with such a rich legacy, unrivaled local knowledge, and an incredible future.”

“We have been looking for a way to expand our global reach while maintaining our independence and proud identity as a Martha’s Vineyard company. Forbes Global Properties is the perfect match. An invitation-only network backed by the media power of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties is not a franchise. Tea Lane Associates will continue to operate as we have for more than five decades, with the additional benefit of unparalleled global exposure for our high-end listings,” said Rabinovitz. “We remain an independent company, affiliating with other outstanding brokerages who share our interests, goals, and commitment to dedicated service for our clients.”

“Our founder and aunt, Eleanor Pearlson was adored throughout the community, and recognized for her hallmark wit, acumen, and deep love for our Island,” added Pearlson. “She’d often say at office gatherings and to clients living and vacationing on the Island about life on the Vineyard, ‘Aren’t we the lucky bums?’ We could not agree more and are honored to continue to share the place she so proudly called home.”

As members of Forbes Global Properties exclusive network, Tea Lane Associates stated they will benefit from Forbes’ audience of more than 140 million to connect, inspire, and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale globally.

