The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) recently added five new global partners to its network after signing agreements with FIABCI Europe, FIABCI Suisse (Switzerland), FIABCI France, FIABCI Belgium and FIABCI Saudi Arabia at the international MIPIM Real Estate Expo in France.

“We are so excited about these new partnerships and look forward to collaborating with them in promoting each other’s markets,” said Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO. “Our goal is to continue creating similar partnerships that will form a vibrant global network to benefit both our members and consumers.”

Last year, HGAR signed new Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the following: COFECI – CRECI, the Federal Council of Real Estate Brokers in Brazil; SIRA Spanish International Realty Alliance in Madrid, Spain, and API Associació D’agents Immobilaris de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain; Association of Estate Agents (AEAN), Nigeria; Polish Real Estate Federal (PREF), Poland; and the National Association of REALTORS® India.

In 2022, HGAR added partnerships with Ukraine REALTORS®, Pinellas REALTOR® Association in Florida, the Association of Real Estate Professionals and Companies of Portugal (APEMIP), and the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

The Camara Paraguaya de Empresas Loteadoras e Immobiliarias in Paraguay signed a MOU with HGAR in 2021, and in 2020, HGAR signed agreements with Camara Empresasria de Desarrolladores Urbanos (CEDU) in Argentina, Camara Immobiliaria Uruguaya in Uruguay and the Portuguese International Realty (PIR) in Portugal.

Formed in 2018, HGAR’s Global Business Council was previously honored with Gold Global Achievement Awards in 2020 and 2021 and a Silver designation in 2019. In 2021, HGAR was awarded the “Ambassador Association of the Year” Award by NAR for its efforts in creating new and innovative programming benefiting both U.S. and Portuguese REALTORS®.

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.