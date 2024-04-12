Jason Mitchell, CEO of the Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is satisfied with most every aspect of his thriving national brokerage business except for one: spreading the word.

“I want to get our message out there more because what we do is very unique,” he says. “We’re the only national brokerage that relies on its partner channels to provide the business we have to our agents and has the volume of referrals we do. This year we’re scheduled to do about 100,000 high-quality referrals from our large partnerships.”

Mitchell and his team have established a business almost unmatched in the industry, serving as the preferred real estate group for national powerhouse companies like Quicken Loans, Zillow, Rocket Homes, New American Funding, Bank of America, Veterans United and many more. The Jason Mitchell Group has made its mark as being the trusted referral source to the biggest name brands in real estate.

Established in 2006, JMG has achieved over $11 billion in sales and over 24,000 transactions. Today, over 90% of its business comes through referrals from its partners.

“It’s a privilege to serve them and provide their clients with a world-class real estate experience every day,” says Mitchell. “It’s our mission to not only have the most talented professionals in marketing assisting our clients, but to also continue utilizing the best technology and processes for everyone we serve.”

Located in 22-plus states, JMG has become the No. 1 real estate referral team in the country, and ranks in the Top 5 of overall production. The company and leader have won numerous awards, including the 2019 RISMedia National Homeownership Award and Arizona Most Influential Millennial. Mitchell has been the top producing agent in Arizona for three straight years and has appeared on Bravo, HGTV and Fox News in addition to being featured in the Wall Street Journal and Forbes.com.

Gaining more visibility has nothing to do with the desire to simply add more and more agents. To the contrary, Mitchell stresses quality over quantity.

“We don’t over-staff with agents to where they’re only getting one referral a month,” he says. “Our average agent gets over 120 high-quality referrals a year, and they close an additional 30-plus a year because we stay true to the fact that we’re going to feed them a lot of business as long as they’re closing.

“It’s not just impactful with the referrals we’re sending them,” he adds. “It’s also impactful because that business turns into more business when those people refer their friends and family. So by building an agent’s book of business like we do, it also leads to them being able to build their own book.”

Jennifer Burry has been with JMG for six years. She had been a very successful agent, leading a team, before a personal and business divorce, and decided to reach out to Mitchell for potential referrals.

“I was sitting in front of my team, which at one point was about 20 agents,” she recalls. “Some of the agents went with my ex-business partner and some stayed with me. I said to them, ‘Let’s work hard and do this.’ I remembered that Jason had previously sent leads to my exbusiness partner, so I sent him an email, saying ‘Hey Jason, this is Jennifer Burry in Tucson. If you have any referrals you need worked here, I would love the opportunity.’

“He responded right away. I was thinking that we were going to get some Rocket Mortgage leads or something sent in our direction, but when I met with him he said, ‘I’m thinking about launching JMG outside of Scottsdale,’ or actually Phoenix at the time. ‘Would you be interested in launching JMG Tucson?’ I walked out of there trying to play it cool, but felt like I just won the lottery.

“I’ve always done well even prior to Jason, but since I’ve been with JMG, I close about 85 transactions a year as an individual agent. In addition to that, I run half the company. From west of the Mississippi I have a coaching and training program that we’re getting ready to launch throughout the country.”

Burry has experienced what aligning with JMG can do for an agent’s career, and enjoys sharing her story with any and everyone.

“There’s nothing else like it out there,” she notes. “We’re this massive brokerage operating throughout the United States, and everybody in our company is there to help everyone else in the company. You don’t get that at any other brokerage.

“If I walk into another agency in Tucson, I have to fight for everything I want because I’m competing against every team there. At JMG, the sky’s the limit. You just have to show up and work hard every single day. The way it has filled my pipeline, I have over 600 closed transactions and people that add to my book of business every single day.”

Mitchell is clear about what he expects from those associated with his company…as well as the rewards it provides.

“The reality is that with JMG, if we accept you on board and you’re accountable and you work hard, we’re going to change your real estate career,” he says. “We’ve done that time and time again. We’re still this brokerage, or this platform as I call it, that most people haven’t heard of. We want agents across the country to learn about our story to see if it’s a fit for them.

“Last year, our average agent closed 19 transactions. There’s no other brokerage that has an average of 19 transactions per agent. And that’s because 85% of our business comes from our partnerships. When agents see the value prop we have, I think it’s a very compelling story.”

For more information, visit https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com.