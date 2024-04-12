Lead generation company PropStream has announced it will attend the Invested conference (presented by Out of State Investor Academy) in Los Angeles from May 20 to 21, 2024.

Invested’s two-day conference provides a fusion of customized, hands-on workshops, presentations, and networking opportunities, a release noted. Each element is meticulously crafted to assist real estate investors in business development and portfolio expansion.

PropStream is “thrilled” to participate and share the power of real estate data for generating the best leads and ensuring a consistent source of opportunities in any market, the company said.

Attendees are advised to visit the PropStream booth and secure an exclusive free trial offer.

For more information, visit https://www.propstream.com/.