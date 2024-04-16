John L. Scott Real Estate has appointed Jeffrey Currier as the company’s new Company Financial Officer.

In this role, the company stated that Currier will be responsible for overseeing finance and accounting at John L. Scott. He will focus on cash management, leases, facilities, and will be closely involved in forecasting and executing strategies that will directly impact John L. Scott’s overall financial success.

Currier joined the company in May 2023, according to a release, bringing 22 years of finance and accounting experience. Prior to John L. Scott, Currier held roles in healthcare, retail, private equity, and public accounting industries. He is an active Certified Public Accountant.

“Jeff brings rich financial planning and analysis experience to this role. He has intuitively grasped the key drivers in our industry as well as our unique company culture,” said Company Operating Officer Monty D. Smith. “He has quickly become a tremendous asset to both our leadership team and company, and I am confident his contributions will continue to grow in the future.”

