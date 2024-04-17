Above, Andrea Dockery

RE/MAX LLC has announced that Broker/Owner Andrea Dockery of RE/MAX Experts in Lakeland, Florida, was named the 2023 Broker/Owner of the Year, Single Franchise in the United States, at the annual RE/MAX R4 Convention in Las Vegas. The award, coming on the heels of Dockery receiving RE/MAX’s Outstanding Brokerage of the Year award for the state of Florida and a Total Volume Achievement award, recognizes one outstanding broker/owner in a single office in the country. It is awarded to broker/owners who demonstrate commitment and loyalty to fellow RE/MAX associates, employees and clients and to the communities that they serve, a release noted.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” said Dockery. “As a RE/MAX broker/owner, I’m fully committed to helping my agents be successful in their service to our clients and community across the greater Central Florida area. I am humbled and extremely proud of this recognition and my incredibly supportive team that has helped me along the way.”

Originally founded by the late Jan Bellamy, Dockery took the helm at RE/MAX Experts in 2017 and has since grown the brokerage from 12 to 58 associates. The brokerage specializes in luxury home sales, lakefront, golf course community home and condo sales, beachfront properties, multi-family, investment properties, commercial sales and property management. The RE/MAX Experts office covers the Central Florida market from Orlando to St. Petersburg.

In addition to this year’s Broker/Owner of the Year Award, Dockery has also been inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame and received numerous Platinum Club and 100% Awards. She was previously named REALTOR® of the Year by the Lakeland REALTORS® Association in 2022, RE/MAX noted.

