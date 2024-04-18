Erin Peel remembers poring through the pictures in her mother’s heavy and closely guarded MLS book when she was just a kid in Kansas City – and while her mom left the real estate business after several years, the image of all those lovely homes stayed with her.

Her path to real estate was not a straight line. She took a detour into pharmaceutical sales after college. But she also kept an eye on her best friend’s mother, Peggy Hellings, a successful and motivated team leader who encouraged her.

“Peggy was the catalyst,” she said.

Today, Peel is the motivated force behind the Peel Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes (sellbuylovekc.com) – and a firm believer that no transaction is the same as another and that the client always comes first.

Her team of three, including veteran agents Traci Kuffour and Theresa Garrett, closed 45 transactions in 2023 with a volume of $22 million, ranking them in the top two percent in volume of Kansas City agents, and justly proud that nearly 100% of their business comes from referrals.

BP: When did you transition into real estate?

EP: In 2008. Peggy reinforced what I knew in my heart; that a passion for the business and a willingness to learn is the best foundation you can have.

BP: And were you set on teaming from the beginning?

EP: Pretty much yes, with my friend, Traci, who was as much of a go-getter as I was and had the same philosophy as I do. Treat each client as though they were your only client. Understand their goals and do everything in your power to help them get there. Theresa has the same outlook. By the time a transaction closes, you’ve become a friend. That’s why almost all of our volume comes from referrals and repeat business.

BP: How is your team structured?

EP: Pretty loosely, but it works for us. We don’t have regular meetings unless there’s an issue we need to discuss, but we talk to each other many times a day. We always know what the others are doing. But each of us has different skills, and we all benefit from that. My strengths are in networking and negotiation. Traci, who comes from a social work background, is warm and personal. She’s a really fabulous hand-holder – and Theresa is the most super organized. She’s our no-nonsense transaction coordinator and she helps keep us all on track.

BP: When you say you go all out for your clients, what exactly does that entail?

EP: We take pride in giving every client what we call the Nordstrom experience; full service above and beyond the norm. We pick up every call when the phone rings. We listen. We have a list of wonderful painters, stagers, or whatever you need to prepare your home for sale and to bring the best sale possible price. And we are deeply knowledgeable about our town and local inventory, so we can help you not only to find your dream home, but to get you oriented to the local schools, shopping, and other venues.

BP: Is that what you would say is your differentiator?

EP: Yes, but also each of us has our own way of working. I, for example, don’t hold open houses. I put my effort into prepping the home to fetch the best price. That’s mostly because time on market these days, with inventory low, is typically no more than two or three days, often with multiple offers. Also, I don’t do listing presentations per se. I go into each meeting with a consultative approach and the entire appointment is about the seller and their goals, and what approach I think is best to sell THEIR home. It’s never a ‘one size fits all’ approach.

BP: Is your average sales price above or below the Kansas City average?

EP: We tend to work in the higher end. Average for Kansas City is $334,000. Our market is in the $500,000-plus range. But I just listed a little house that needs a little TLC. We had five offers within 24 hours, one of them for ten percent over asking price.

BP: Erin, are you open to expanding your team—and if so, what would you look for in a candidate?

EP: The short answer is yes, if they are a good fit—if they are knowledgeable, dynamic, open to learning, and passionate about customer service.

BP: Any last words for leading a successful team?

EP: Encourage—no, insist on—glove service. Happy clients lead to more happy clients. And whatever you do, stay focused on the work. The achievements will pile up on their own.

Peel Team Listing

14712 Delmar Street

Leawood, Kansas

$1,205,000

Sold

Six bedrooms, six full baths, one half bath, 5,835 square feet, built in 2000, lot is 43,269 square feet

Fabulous updated 1.5 story home on 1 acre M/L in the Estates of Pavilions. Updated kitchen. Updated lighting, new stair carpet, recently refinished hardwood floors, new cast stone fireplace and built-in bookcases. Pinterest worthy paint colors and adorable wallpaper accents, updated powder room, master bath with freestanding tub and walk-in shower. Great basement with bar, home office, 2 full baths, bedroom suite and a fabulous media room. This home shows fresh and young, while keeping a timeless classic aesthetic.