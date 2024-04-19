Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Platinum Collective, based in Newcastle, Oklahoma, is the latest firm to join the lifestyle real estate brand. The white-glove full-service company assists clients in a wide range of real estate transactions, including assistance with luxury residential listings, ranch and rural properties, new construction, commercial sales, land sales and property management.

The company is led by Jennifer Gilchrest; Managing Broker Anthony Brown and her daughters, Lauren Brown and Autumn Davis, round out the leadership team. Client satisfaction is the guiding ethos of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Platinum Collective, the company said, and Gilchrest’s team will leverage their new brand’s technology and resources towards that end.

“Jennifer has masterfully launched her company in one of Oklahoma’s most densely populated markets,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Meanwhile, Anthony’s contributions have been instrumental in propelling their firm forward. A standout feature of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Platinum Collective lies in their unwavering commitment to customizing services to meet the unique lifestyle needs of their clients. With the immense brand value that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has in the lifestyle space, we eagerly anticipate supporting Jennifer, Anthony, and their team as they strive to establish themselves as the go-to real estate services firm in the area.”

“While I’m incredibly proud of our company’s reputation as a successful, trustworthy provider in the region, I’m always looking ahead,” said Gilchrest. “I’ve put great thought into how we can best achieve long-term relevancy without sacrificing our current values, and when I was introduced to the professionals at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, I knew I had found the answer. Affiliating with the brand allows our company to be associated with one of the premier names in the lifestyle space and it provides us with recognition beyond our immediate market. The well-being of our clients and the long-term success within the industry for each one of our agents is incredibly important and is always at the forefront of every decision I make.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.