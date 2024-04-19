Reliance—a leading U.S. real estate technology company—has partnered with Hegg, REALTORS® Inc. to unveil the South Dakota-based real estate brokerage’s new website, featuring Reliance’s cutting-edge hyperlocal search engine.

The oldest real estate company in South Dakota, Hegg is a part of Edina Realty and a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, according to a release. Founded in 1945 with its roots in selling farmland properties, Hegg has expanded its services to include residential real estate, commercial properties and luxury real estate. With more than 170 real estate professionals and 10 offices around the state, the company built its reputation over the years by focusing on its core values: integrity, trust and experience.

“Our company and our agents are proud to be supported by a technology company whose focus is making real estate companies better,” says Gregg Gohl, CEO of Hegg. “We have been extremely happy with the professional services and support that we have received from Reliance during our recent transition.”

While Reliance stated they have always been a client-centric company operating behind the scenes, over the past two years the firm has concentrated its efforts heavily on developing Prop-tech’s newest search engine with an emphasis on improving search engine optimization to drive more traffic and generate more leads and referrals for its clients.

“Our number one goal is to help agents sell more homes,” says Sean McRae, CEO of Reliance. “That requires an innovative approach to online marketing for our clients. We were so happy to be able to work side by side with the Hegg team to build a website platform that embraced their unique brand and business model, creating a true market destination for their customers and agents across South Dakota.”

For more information on Reliance, visit https://www.reliancenetwork.com/.