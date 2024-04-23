Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

It’s 2024, and today’s buyers and sellers are a mobile-first demographic, always looking to their phones to research, explore and connect. Communicating with your clients effectively can make all the difference in securing deals and fostering long-term relationships. One of the most powerful (and popular) tools to enhance engagement is WhatsApp Business, a versatile messaging platform that can help streamline communication and build strong, personalized connections with clients.

A free messaging app designed specifically for small businesses, WhatsApp Business offers an affordable, automated and familiar solution to communicate with buyers, sellers, clients and leads in a seamless way. From features like automated responses and quick replies to catalogs and messaging statistics, you can take your real estate business to the next level with ease. Here are three ways to use WhatsApp Business to help your real estate business grow and thrive.

Advertise: Targeted digital campaigns

WhatsApp has millions of active users, making it an excellent channel for digital and marketing spending. With compelling messaging, paired with images and videos of your listings, you can reach potential buyers and sellers directly on their mobile devices.

With WhatsApp Business, you have access to the catalog feature, allowing you to create a digital portfolio of your properties. Clients and leads can easily browse your listings, or you can share your catalogs with clients through personalized messaging. You can also share the link across your other social channels for a wider reach.

WhatsApp is powered by Meta, so by linking your WhatsApp Business account to your professional Facebook profile, you can combine forces and run your ads on both platforms, creating a seamless user experience for you, and increased engagement with current and potential clients.

Automate: Improve communication

Prompt and consistent communication is crucial for today’s agents, and WhatsApp provides a 24/7 response. You can set up greeting messages to welcome clients when they first reach out, creating a positive first impression and establishing rapport with potential clients as well as your current audience. You can also set up away messages to inform clients of your availability and set expectations for when you will respond.

In addition to greetings and away messages, you can also create quick replies for common inquiries, such as property details, pricing and appointment scheduling. These predetermined responses save you time, while ensuring consistent and efficient communication.

Nurture leads: Increase engagement and retention

Building, nurturing and maintaining relationships with leads and clients is essential for long-term success in real estate. Use WhatsApp to send personalized messages after showings or meetings, demonstrating your commitment to their needs and encouraging them to reach out to you with questions or concerns. Follow-up messages are a great way for agents to stay top of mind and build trust.

WhatsApp Stories, another platform feature, allows agents to engage with clients through visual content in addition to messaging. Similar to the content you would share across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, you can share images and videos, such as virtual tours, real estate tips and behind-the-scenes looks into your projects and properties to keep your audience informed and entertained.

