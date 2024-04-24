Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced it has celebrated the ninth graduating class of ASCEND: The Executive Leadership Experience. The graduates included 37 real estate leaders, including broker/owners from across the company’s brands.

Anywhere offers the ASCEND program to its brand-affiliated broker/owners and rising senior-level leaders of large, multi-office franchisees and distinguished individuals from its service businesses to empower companies to identify future executives and potential leadership successors, a release noted.

“I’m proud of the remarkable leaders that have emerged from Ascend over the last several years and I’m looking forward to the ninth cohort building upon the legacy of the program during this critical time for our industry,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and chief executive officer of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. “Ascend’s tools and growth opportunities empower our successors to become authentic leaders, reinforcing the notion that learning has no end, regardless of level or position.”

Ascend has now graduated more than 330 Anywhere-affiliated professionals and employees since its inception in 2015. The program features intensive learning experiences and challenges in the three core pillars: ‘Leading Self. Leading Others. Leading Organizations.’ The curriculum includes various in-person and virtual sessions that focus on themes, such as company culture, change management, business intelligence, diversity, recruiting and retention and more.

“My Ascend experience has empowered me as a leader to take charge of my growth. I was equipped with the tools to enhance my business acumen and strategic influence and taught how to navigate complex challenges,” said Paula Young of Anywhere. “Ascend provides the platform to grow, adopt new skills, network, knowledge share, lean into diverse perspectives and make lasting connections. After this experience, I am forever changed and understand clearly how to deepen my impact on both my professional and personal life.”

“Every part of Ascend has been beneficial to my growth. The beginning helped me build my confidence in leading myself, the middle helped me learn the workings of the business such as M&A and how to lead others,” said Tiffany Kolbet of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty. “The end is helping me lead with an action plan and confidence in myself.”

“Unequivocally I would encourage others to attend Ascend. You properly discover who you are as a person/manager first and foremost,” said Daniel Rayburn of Century 21 Astro. “We think we know, but it’s not how you see yourself but how others see you and your actions. You also gain an understanding and style on how to approach different people and scenarios in order to garner the best results. Finally, the connections (and I keep coming back to it), are what truly make this program one of the best things I have gone through in my professional career.”

For more information, visit https://anywhere.re/.