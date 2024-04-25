Ryan Davis, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), has evolved into a leader that over 1.5 million members across over 1,000 state and local REALTOR® associations turn to for strategy and guidance. His drive and determination to shape an equally represented real estate industry is a main reason he was named as an Influencer in our 2024 class of Newsmakers.

Davis led DEI training initiatives in 2023 for NAR’s elected and appointed officers, who are the company’s highest-ranking members. He also guided the diversity committee as they presented a now-approved motion to require the board of directors to complete three DEI and fair housing courses as a condition of service in 2024 and qualification in 2025.

In this exclusive interview, Davis explains his DEI education and teaching experiences, as well as how his DEI efforts continue to remain relevant and impactful.

Jack Walsh: What does it mean to you to be named one of RISMedia’s 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers?

Ryan Davis: It’s an honor to be acknowledged alongside an esteemed class of leaders, including NAR’s Interim CEO Nykia Wright, Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, Vice Presidents Bryan Greene, Joe Harris and Jon Waclawski, as well as our Director of Innovation and Strategy Dan Weisman. To me, being named a 2024 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker means noteworthy progress is being made to transform the real estate industry.

JW: Last year, you led DEI training for the NAR. With a focus on continuous improvement, how do you plan to expand and refine DEI training initiatives throughout 2024?

RD: While I will continue to oversee customized DEI education and learning experiences for NAR leaders, one of our top goals for 2024 is to increase completion rates of our DEI and fair housing courses for members holding leadership roles at the Association. In an increasingly diverse marketplace, we believe all REALTORS® ought to possess the knowledge, skills and abilities to collaborate with a diversity of professionals and serve consumers representing a wide array of experiences and needs. Having a command over fair housing laws and embodying behaviors intended to mitigate bias while conducting business empowers REALTORS® to model professionalism at the highest levels.

This is why the NAR Diversity Committee introduced a motion last year that was passed by the NAR Board of Directors to require the Board and all NAR committee chairs and vice chairs to complete NAR’s At Home with Diversity course, Bias Override course and Fairhaven simulation. While the NAR leadership team, regional vice presidents and committee liaisons already committed to completing these trio of courses, this motion rounded out our effort to have all elected and appointed leaders pursue foundational learning experiences focused on DEI and fair housing. This executive commitment from the Board of Directors demonstrates to our entire membership that committing oneself to ongoing professional development in these areas is important.

JW: Can you tell me about the DEI and fair housing courses for NAR’s board of directors and how these will ensure synergy between DEI initiatives and organizational priorities?

RD: Since I have had a chance to elaborate about NAR’s Board of Directors’ commitment to completing DEI and fair housing education, I will share the synergy between our DEI initiatives and another NAR priority that is not limited to the board. This involves ensuring our members are equipped with accurate information about possible industry shifts and are subsequently prepared to thrive in a post-settlement environment.

In addition to providing comprehensive information that is regularly updated on nar.realtor/the-facts, we have waived the fee for this year to allow all REALTORS® to complete NAR’s Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation course at no cost. We recognize the important role our members play to provide buyers with consistent and quality service, so we are making sure our members—especially REALTORS® who serve a higher proportion of low-income, first-time home buyers—are encouraged to access this timely and important virtual course this year as REALTORS® standardize processes and demonstrate their value when executing buyer agreements with clients.

Moreover, we are making sure the NAR Diversity Committee, Fair Housing Policy Committee and Housing Opportunities Committee are discussing solutions for supporting buyers who have historically encountered more obstacles on the pathway to homeownership. In short, our advocacy, legal and DEI teams are focused on promoting a policy environment that expands housing opportunities for all consumers, especially among buyers who may face more headwinds while attempting to access homeownership for the first time.

JW: How do you ensure that DEI efforts remain relevant and impactful, both within NAR and across the industry this year?

RD: I ensure DEI efforts remain relevant and impactful by ensuring our mission and values guide the work we do through our DEI strategic plan. One of the pillars in our DEI strategic plan involves engendering an inclusive association culture where everyone feels welcomed, connected, a sense of belonging and realizes the NAR value proposition. Overseeing NAR’s culture transformation across the enterprise allows me to collaborate with a group of colleagues—including NAR members, staff, and executives leading at state and local REALTOR® associations—as we continue to center our mission and values, pursue operational efficiencies and embody inclusion principles across all contours of our work.

JW: As the DEI landscape continues to evolve, what new challenges or opportunities do you foresee for 2024 and beyond?

RD: This is a timely question as we have recently observed “DEI” be the subject of many debates across the nation. Some states have enacted laws that aim to limit some variations of work characterized as “DEI.” These policies have disproportionately impacted organizations that are receiving funding from states, but anti-DEI legislation has had a ‘chilling effect’ across many industries. However, the core principles guiding sound DEI work have not changed.

At NAR, we are focused on analyzing disaggregated data to inform our work as we maintain a habit of proactively searching for, and removing, unnecessary obstacles that could otherwise limit stakeholders from realizing success in the marketplace and workplace. We also use disaggregated data to expand outreach and awareness of opportunities to apply for service on NAR committees. Further, we create conditions that enable people to value multiple perspectives and leverage diverse experiences and perspectives as part of our strategic objectives. Those who embody these principles, among others, will have the right ingredients to lead change inclusively.

In other words, the challenge and opportunity for 2024 and beyond is for DEI practitioners who are doing good work to stay the course as these foundational principles represent an asset-based approach to solving the most pressing challenges of our time. While I provide leadership for DEI across the areas I mentioned above, fortunately, upholding DEI principles is not understood as one person’s responsibility at NAR. My colleagues are committed to, and evaluated on, leading inclusively.

