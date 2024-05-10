Property Highlights:

Location: New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Listing Price: $1,999,000

Features: 5,000-plus-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms, four full baths and two half-baths.

Added Appeal: Luxurious outdoor amenities, including a stone fireplace, heated spa and 22×32-foot pool.

We’ve all marveled at Bob Ross painting exquisite and tranquil works of art—often featuring serene homes by the sea—and now you have the opportunity to own a piece of his living legacy in New Smyrna Beach. Fondly known as “Casa Del Mar,” this three-story Mediterranean-style masterpiece holds a rich history as the former sanctuary of Bob Ross Inc., serving as the revered “Classroom by the Sea,” where artists found inspiration amidst the tranquil waves. Step into a realm where creativity knows no bounds and explore the enchanting features of this remarkable residence infused with contemporary luxury.

Once a bustling international training center, this distinguished property hosted countless landscape, seascape and Florida painting classes—providing artists with a haven for their craft amid its picturesque surroundings. With a nod to its storied past, “Casa Del Mar” emanates an air of authentic rustic Spanish charm, adorned with hand-carved furniture and doors that whisper tales of artistic inspiration. Boasting over 5,000 square feet of living space, this residence offers a seamless fusion of historical allure and modern comforts.

From the moment you pass through the wrought iron gates of its grand entrance, you’re enveloped in a world of elegance, with features such as expansive balconies, a stone fireplace and an exquisite Ecuadorian hand-carved front door. With ocean vistas and sunset panoramas, this tranquil abode provides an unparalleled setting for relaxation and a space for your artistic passions to flourish.

RISMedia spoke to the home’s exclusive listing agent, Mark Ehrli of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, about what makes Casa Del Mar a truly exceptional space, its standout architectural features and the property’s significance in fostering inspiration and creativity.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Mark Ehrli: This property epitomizes a Great Space with meticulous design and luxurious amenities. A circular driveway and grand entrance, flanked by wrought iron gates, exude elegance. An Ecuadorian hand-carved front door and tranquil fountain set a tone of exquisite craftsmanship. Original Mexican tile flooring and solid core mahogany interior doors add sophistication. The first floor features a Coquina stone fireplace and pool-view window, seamlessly connecting indoor comfort with outdoor allure. A wine room and state-of-the-art 4K projector elevate entertainment. Ascend to the living room, which boasts a stucco fireplace and original stained glass windows. The resort-style deck with pool, spa and ocean views ensures unparalleled luxury. With four bedrooms, four full baths and two half-baths, this property offers ample comfort and convenience. Throughout, wall tile murals and a brick archway into the kitchen add artistic flair, completing this exceptional space.

JM: Tell us more about the history of Casa Del Mar as an artist’s retreat and its significance within the creative community.

ME: Bob Ross’ Casa Del Mar artist retreat was truly a classroom by the sea. It was an international training center that offered hundreds of intensive landscape, seascape and floral classes for beginners as well as advanced painters. Guests were able to complete a beautiful painting in just one day even if they had never painted before. The hacienda also offered classes in animal painting, portraits, still life, sculpture, watercolors and more, all taught by instructors drawn from nationally accredited programs.

JM: What unique architectural and design features set the property apart from others?

ME: The 5,000-plus-square-foot house is a magnificent example of Spanish and Mediterranean architecture. It’s a three-story stucco home with a tile roof set on a 12,500-square-foot lot, which is very rare in the lovely Bethune Beach area of New Smyrna Beach.

JM: How have previous owners or occupants utilized the various amenities and spaces within the property, particularly in relation to fostering creativity and inspiration?

ME: Previous and current owners have cherished their connections of this much beloved man and artist by restoring and preserving this one-of-a-kind home. It’s a place to enjoy music, art and meditation in a serene and peaceful setting.

JM: Can you elaborate on the surrounding area’s appeal and its contribution to the overall experience of living in Casa Del Mar?

ME: Casa Del Mar is situated steps away from the Indian River and a short stroll to the Atlantic Ocean. It’s also a short drive away from the Bob Ross Art Workshop that proudly carries on his legacy to this day. Just a mile away is the pristine Canaveral Seashore State Park. Bethune Beach is a tranquil residential beach town situated between the Indian River and Atlantic Ocean, renowned for some of the best surfing and fishing in Florida. Watch the manatees and dolphins in their natural habitats. Enjoy the panoramic sunrises and sunsets, and on a clear night, you can see every star in the sky.

For more information, please visit https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com.