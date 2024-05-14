Like the season itself, decorating for summer should be easy and breezy. A home decorated for the summer months means a laid-back elegance and an allover sense of ease. A few design tweaks can make your home feel like a summer retreat. Read on for some easy ways to have a house embodying summer’s feeling.

Eliminate unnecessary items

Summertime should feel light and stress-free. A house weighed down with clutter and items you no longer need can feel heavy and overwhelming. Decluttering and deep cleaning the surfaces and storage areas, such as drawers and closets, can create an allover sense of lightness as you enter the summer months.

Maximize natural light

Allowing as much natural light to shine through as possible can make the house feel lighter and brighter. Some ways to do this are to rearrange furniture so no larger and heavier pieces block the windows or to remove heavy window treatments in favor of breezier curtains. Trimming the exterior hedges and bushes or removing any cumbersome bushes or trees can also significantly increase light.

Bring in the outdoors

With the windows open and the sunlight out longer, creating an indoor-outdoor living feel is easy. Additionally, bringing in fresh and seasonal greenery and flowers is a low-effort way to make a maximum impact. Whether you display organic greenery, tall flowering branches, or brightly colored florals, fresh, seasonal foliage will help you feel like you’re enjoying the outdoors while you’re inside.

Swap the bedding

Swapping out your colder-weather bedding for your summer bedding can make it feel like summer is here. Crisp cotton or linen sheets and a lighter duvet can create an excellent place to sleep comfortably during hot summer nights.

Refresh the accessories

A minor accessory refresh can make your house feel new. Restyling the bookshelves, moving around the art, swapping out lampshades and adding new accessories, such as picture frames, coffee table books, throw blankets and accent pillows, are all low-effort ways to help your home feel fresh and current.

Natural materials

Beach houses or lake homes are often filled with pieces made of natural materials or textures. You can replicate this look at home by incorporating more of these pieces throughout your house. A natural fiber rug is a laid-back and relaxed way to anchor a room; swapping out the lamp shade with a rattan or cane alternative is an easy seasonal swap; or wicker picture frames can display memories of previous summers.

Outdoor living area

A thoughtfully set up outdoor living space will accommodate 100 days of dining, entertaining and lounging. Treating this space like an indoor living area will result in maximum comfort. Having spaces to lounge, gather and dine will give you additional usable square footage that you can use during the summer months.