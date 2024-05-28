Do you know a new agent who is achieving extraordinary results in their rookie year? RISMedia’s third-annual 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year contest is accepting nominations, and now is your chance to recognize a real estate rookie!

Nominations may be submitted here. Deadline ends 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5.

RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results. The 2024 Rookie of the Year award recognizes new agents for their accomplishments in 2023.

The winner of Real Estate’s Rookie of the Year will be awarded at RISMedia’s Power Broker Dinner & Reception, happening this November at NAR NXT in Boston, Massachusetts. Tickets will be provided by RISMedia to our five regional finalists, and the winner will be awarded and named by the sponsor, Colibri Real Estate.

“We are delighted to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and, as such, making a difference in their communities and in their profession,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, Colibri’s GM, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships. “What we know from our rookies is that now is a great time to start a career in real estate. These new agents are the next generation within the real estate profession because they know how to successfully navigate the market and win. We couldn’t be prouder to highlight their accomplishments and results.”

Colibri will also award RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year with a one year membership to the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Additional benefits include ongoing press coverage on rismedia.com and RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine throughout 2024 and 2025, as well as promotions across RISMedia’s social media accounts, reaching nearly 300,000 subscribers.

Who can participate?

Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2022 are eligible to participate in this year’s contest. Nominations can be made by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers. Nominate as many agents as you would like, and agents may also nominate themselves.

What does it take to make it to the finals?

Nominees for the 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. These are the proud representatives of this industry’s future!

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

