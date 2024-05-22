Above, from left, Heather Grant Murray, Jack Brown and Mandy Caruso

RE/MAX Beacon of Essex County, Massachusetts has announced the brokerage has acquired three RE/MAX 360 offices, located in Marblehead, Beverly and Gloucester. More than 20 agents and staff members joined the RE/MAX Beacon company as part of the acquisition, which was finalized in early May, the company noted.

RE/MAX Beacon is owned and operated by Heather Grant Murray, Jack Brown and Mandy Caruso, veterans of the real estate industry with 11 and 13 years in the business, respectively. Caruso has a business finance background and has been in the operational side of real estate for the last three years.

Since opening RE/MAX Beacon in September of 2023, the company has won the RE/MAX President’s Circle award and reached the 100% Club, both transactional honors, having only done business in the last quarter of the year. Additionally, RE/MAX Beacon was nominated for best new business of 2023 by the Salem Chamber of Commerce, the company noted in a release.

“We are excited to expand the RE/MAX Beacon brand throughout Essex County and to be a fixture in guiding clients through the home buying and selling experience,” said Murray. “Our agents will benefit from the expanded footprint and our listing clients will benefit from their agents having a bigger network and additional exposure to reach more potential buyers for their homes.”

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.