Weichert, REALTORS® will host its 24th Annual Charity Outing on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, NJ to raise funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research. The event will be coordinated by Chairperson Joe McDonald, president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services for Weichert.

Weichert stated that last year’s Charity Outing raised $150,000 through the generous donations of Weichert colleagues, associates, friends and sponsors. Collectively, Weichert has raised a remarkable $2.037 million for breast cancer research since the fundraiser began in 2001.

“Breast cancer death rates have been decreasing steadily since 1989, which is believed to be the result of earlier detection through screening, increased awareness and better treatments. This is why we continue to support the ACS year after year,” McDonald said. “We are looking forward to another successful event at Fiddler’s Elbow on Aug. 15.”

Individuals and businesses are invited to participate in the fundraiser, Weichert stated, which features an afternoon of golf on two courses. Team awards for first and second place and the “Most Honest” will be given on each course. There will also be contests for both men and women for longest drive, closest to the hole and straightest drive. In addition, hole-in-one prizes feature 2024 luxury automobiles, and there will be a raffle with the grand prize of an LCD television. Radio personality Bill Spadea—a former Weichert colleague and talk show host in New Jersey on NJ 101.5 FM—will return this year to emcee the silent auction and raffle drawings.

“So many of us know someone who has been directly or indirectly impacted by breast cancer,” McDonald said. “We invite members of the community to join us in fighting this devastating disease by attending our Charity Outing or simply making a donation in recognition of a loved one.”

The packages for the outing are outlined as follows by Weichert:

A donation of $449 provides individuals a round of golf with cart, lunch, and a three-hour buffet cocktail reception and awards banquet after golfing.

There is also a Golf Clinic package at the same cost for novice to advanced golfers that includes three hours of instruction, club rentals, lunch and the buffet cocktail reception.

For a donation of $199, an individual may attend only the buffet cocktail reception and awards banquet.

For a $449 donation, the Member-for-a-Day package allows participants to take advantage of the many facilities and services available at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club, including tennis and golf clinics, the driving range, a yoga class, various exercise opportunities, or simply lounging by the pool, as well as lunch and the buffet cocktail reception.

The Paint-and-Sip Package, available for a $329 donation, includes a group painting lesson accompanied by wine or other beverages, plus lunch and the buffet cocktail reception.

A range of nine sponsorship levels ensures an affordable option for both large and small businesses. Contributions of gifts and prizes are also welcome from businesses as donations.

Those who can’t attend the event but wish to help can donate directly to the American Cancer Society through Weichert’s Charity Outing page.

To register for the Weichert Charity Outing, become a sponsor or donate a prize, contact Laura Metro at (973) 397-8505 or golf@weichertrealtors.net by July 15. Space is limited and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit http://www.weichert.com/.