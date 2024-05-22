In April, median rent prices dropped yet again nationwide, down 0.7% for most properties, with three major metros—namely, Austin, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; and San Francisco, California—seeing prices fall compared to each city’s individual peak, according to the latest Realtor.com® rental report. In contrast, rent in Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Minneapolis reached new highs.

“In the ever-fluctuating real estate market, renters will find that trends vary significantly by location,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. “Renters in some historically expensive areas are seeing lower prices compared to what they would have paid at the peak of the market, while many relatively affordable markets are witnessing a continued rise in rental costs to new highs, and the scales could tip to even more markets later this summer.”

Diving deeper into the data, the median asking rent for 0-2 bedroom units dropped 0.7% year-over-year, to $1,723, marking the ninth consecutive year-over-year drop. From the August 2022 national peak, rents are still just $33 (1.9%) lower.

In regard to Midwest metros that are facing record-high rent prices, a below-average unemployment rate and the lack of ongoing multi-home construction both contribute to the increases, according to the report.

Renters in South and West markets are experiencing the largest savings

Austin saw the largest savings out of 50 largest metro markets in April.

Median asking rent for Austin in April was $1,494, down $195 (11.5%) from September 2022 peak.

Austin’s rent is still $260 (21.1%) greater than pre-COVID.

Las Vegas experienced the second-largest rent savings since peak, as renters save $184 on average—down 11.1% from June 2022.

In third place comes San Francisco, where an average renter could save $303 per month, down 9.9% from July 2022 peak.

Other notable decreases include Nashville, Tennessee, where rental costs fell 8.4%, and Orlando, Florida, down 5.9%.

Record-high rents in Midwest metros

Indianapolis, up 4.5% annually to $1,334

Milwaukee, up 3.8% to $1,671

Minneapolis, up 2.5% to $1,529

