Let’s be realistic…keeping your home clean is a big task, and sometimes you may find yourself hosting at the last minute. This can create a lot of stress, as you may feel as though you need to rush through a deep clean and declutter of your space. But what you may need more than a deep clean are some simple ways to fake it, ultimately enjoying the time with friends and family without all of the stress and last-minute refreshing. Here are some hacks for faking a clean and clutter-free home.

Prioritize the Bathroom

It is likely that your guests will need to visit the bathroom at some point during their visit, so you want to ensure that they are presentable for use. Give your sink and toilet a wipe down first, and ensure you have fresh towels, ample toiletries (soap, toilet paper) available. Skip the shower or tub scrub down for another day, as they likely won’t be soaking in a bath or washing their hands in the shower. To freshen the space, light a candle or use a diffuser for a nice scent.

Pick Up the Kitchen

Because the kitchen is the heart of a home, this is likely where you will spend most of your time when you have guests. Instead of deep cleaning your oven, simply ensure your counters and other surfaces are not sticky with a quick wipe down. If you have a dishwasher, be sure to place all dirty dishes from the sink inside, and even run it! If you don’t have a dishwasher, a quick wash to your dishes will still be a smart move. To ensure freshness, take out all trash and compost, and light a candle.

Declutter Your Entryway

The entryway is the first impression of your home, so you want to make sure this area is free of clutter. Take some time to pick up all backpacks, bags, shoes and other items that often sit by the front door. Mail often accumulates here, so clean that up and replace it with a vase of fresh flowers or a candle to refresh the area. If available, place your items in a linen closet near the front door to make space for your guests items, like shoes and jackets.

Don’t get too serious about a last-minute fake clean to your home. Remember, by staying on track with your regular cleaning, the easier “faking” a clean home will be. At the end of the day, no home is perfect and you live there, so clutter happens. By getting creative and working smarter, not harder, you can ensure a great experience for your guests.