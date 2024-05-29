Dermot Buffini, CEO of renown real estate coaching firm, Buffini & Company, will deliver a powerful opening keynote address, “Leading Above the Line to Grow Your Bottom Line,” when he kicks off RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Kicking off the iconic event on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Buffini’s presentation will tackle today’s market challenges and reveal key strategies that have helped agents, leaders and brokers overcome current obstacles to grow their business. Buffini will offer the audience of more than 400 brokerage leaders and industry executives practical tips to align goals, navigate market complexities and build resilient and effective teams for success in the new real estate landscape.

Buffini will break down insights from Buffini & Company’s 28 years as a coaching leader, having delivered 2.3 million coaching sessions, plus his own experience coaching top CEOs from a variety of industries. He will share how you, your team and your company can focus above the line and lead your company through today’s complex market.

Since 2013, Buffini, who is also host of The Curious CEO, has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. He ensures each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life. Before becoming CEO, Buffini was involved with the firm’s events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development as the senior vice president of Business Development. Buffini has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year and as an RISMedia Newsmaker. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016.

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead. Register here!

